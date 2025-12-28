Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: 3 robbery accused arrested after exchange of fire in Hoshiarpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 05:52 am IST

They had looted more than ₹4 lakh from a money exchange shop in Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur district on December 16, informs senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik

Three members of a gang involved in robberies were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in the Garhshankar area of Hoshiarpur on Saturday, police said.

Police officials near Bilron village in Garhshankar where the accused were nabbed on Saturday. (HT photo)
Police officials near Bilron village in Garhshankar where the accused were nabbed on Saturday. (HT photo)

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said the accused were involved in a robbery at a money exchange shop in Mahilpur on December 16, during which more than 4 lakh was looted.

While fleeing, the accused abandoned their motorcycle in a choe (seasonal rivulet) after it skidded, but managed to escape at that time, he added.

The SSP said earlier, investigation led to the arrest of Dilawar Singh alias Zora, following which police received inputs that the remaining accused were planning another crime.

On Saturday, during routine patrolling near Bilron village in the Garhshankar area, police spotted a suspicious motorcycle without a number plate.

When signalled to stop, the occupants opened fire at the police, with a bullet hitting a police vehicle, Malik said.

Police retaliated with warning shots, but the accused fired again, hitting the bulletproof jacket of a police personnel.

During the exchange of fire, the main accused and gang leader, Onkar Singh alias Gora, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was arrested and admitted to the civil hospital, Garhshankar.

The other arrested accused were identified as Ram Asra alias Shami and Armaan alias Gonga. All the accused are residents of village Shahbazpur, under Rahon police station in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

Police recovered a motorcycle without a number plate and three illegal weapons along with live and used cartridges from the spot.

During preliminary questioning, the accused also confessed to their involvement in another robbery at a shop in Chohal village under Sadar police station on December 15, in which around 15,000 was looted, the SSP said.

Malik said Onkar Singh already has two criminal cases registered against him, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and another related to a brawl, while the criminal background of the other accused is being verified. Further investigation is underway, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 3 robbery accused arrested after exchange of fire in Hoshiarpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Three gang members were arrested in Hoshiarpur after an exchange of fire with police while fleeing from a robbery at a money exchange shop. The gang, led by Onkar Singh, was linked to multiple crimes, including a recent ₹4 lakh heist. Police recovered illegal weapons and identified prior criminal activities among the suspects. Further investigation continues.