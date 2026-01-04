Punjab: 48-year-old killed in Sangrur, hunt on for 3

Three men barged into a house in Lehragaga on Friday night, attacked an elderly woman and her son, leading to his death, before fleeing, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused, Lehragaga station house officer Manpreet Singh said. Victim’s mother says the assailants claimed that the victim owed them ₹40,000.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ranvir Singh said the suspects targeted the residence of 48-year-old Krishan Kumar, also known as Neeta. His mother, Savitri Devi, stated the three masked men forced their way into the house and restrained both her and her son at about 10 pm. Deceased’s brother-in-law Jatinder Kumar mentioned in his police complaint that he was sleeping in another room when he heard the commotion and rushed to that room where the three men were struggling with Savitri Devi and Krishan Kumar besides ransacking the house. When Jatinder raised an alarm, the suspects fled the scene.

Krishan Kumar fell unconscious and died while being taken to a hospital. Savitri Devi further alleged that the men claimed Krishan owed them ₹40,000.

DSP Ranvir Singh said the motive behind the incident is still under investigation. “We are currently scanning CCTV footage from the area and expect to make arrests soon,” he said.

Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped, the police added.