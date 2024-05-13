Punjab 4th in unemployment index nationally: Vijay Inder Singla

Former state cabinet minister and Congress’ Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday targeted the central government for inflation in the country. Congress’ Anandpur Sahib candidate Vijay Inder Singla addressing a public gathering in Mohali on Sunday. (HT photo)

Addressing gatherings in Mohali, Singla blamed Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led government for not being able to control inflation besides unemployment in the country and appealed to the residents to vote for Congress to save their hard earned money.

“With skyrocketing prices of the necessary items in the country, poor people are living in misery and middle-class families are struggling to get their children admitted to good educational institutions due to hefty fees. Moreover, the central government has been unfair to the people of Punjab and has made no efforts to accept the state’s demands. Further, low industrial development, high unemployment and no movement by any MNC in the recent past have aggravated the problems. It shall be my utmost priority to ensure the upliftment of Punjab which is fourth in the unemployment index of the country,” said Singla.

The Congress candidate held meetings at Landran, Bhago Majra- Bedopur, Saneta, Giga Majra, Kurdi, Tangori, Mote Majra, Bakarpur, Manauli, Mauli Baidwan and Homeland, Mohali, urging the voters and the youth to express their opinion through the electoral process. Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu were present at the campaign rally to support Singla.

Congratulating women supporters on Mother’s Day, Singla promised to work for their welfare by bringing more funds and schemes for their welfare.

Speaking to the media, Singla said, “We shall ensure that all possible measures are taken to bring back our Punjab’s glory. We will strive to bring more opportunities for the youth and also have more citizen friendly law and order in the state, and work towards the upliftment of farmers, women and youth in the state.”