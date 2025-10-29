Punjab: 6 officials face action over farm fires in Tarn Taran

As farm fire incidents continue to rise across Punjab, the state government on Tuesday initiated action against six supervisory officers who were tasked with stopping stumble burning. Besides, 29 fresh FIRs were registered against farmers under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant for resorting to stubble burning.

According to official data, the officials against whom action has been initiated are deployed in Tarn Taran as the district has reported 253 stubble-burning cases so far. Punjab on Tuesday reported 43 new farm fire incidents, taking the total count to 933 since the beginning of the paddy harvesting season.

Making the first such action of the current season, the prosecution against supervisory officers had been initiated under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act — said officials.

Section 14 of the CAQM Act states, “Any non-compliance or contravention of any provisions of this Act, rules made thereunder or any order or direction issued by the commission shall be an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to five years or with fine which may extend up to ₹1 crore, or with both, provided that the provisions of this section shall not apply to any farmer for causing air pollution by stubble burning or mismanagement of agricultural residue.”

Officials said this provision allows the government to hold administrative officers accountable for lapses in enforcement, while ensuring that punitive measures against farmers are balanced with awareness and support-based interventions.

Earlier this month, the CAQM had empowered deputy commissioners (DCs) and district magistrates (DMs) to initiate penal action against the officials found responsible for inaction or failure in effectively monitoring and enforcing measures to curb stubble burning.

Meanwhile, with the registration of 29 new FIRs, Punjab Police have so far lodged 331 cases against farmers for violating stubble-burning norms. Of these, 78 FIRs have been registered in Tarn Taran alone.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has made 405 “red entries” in the land records of violators — an action that prevents them from availing agricultural loans or selling their land.

The PPCB has also imposed environmental compensation worth ₹22.60 lakh in 443 cases, of which ₹14.80 lakh has already been recovered. Officials said field teams have been directed to expedite recovery of the pending amount and intensify monitoring in hotspot districts.

Authorities said that as harvesting progressed rapidly across the Malwa region, the district administrations had been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure strict implementation of anti-burning measures in coordination with police and pollution control officials.