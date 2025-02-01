Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 65-yr-old farmer dies of cardiac arrest at Shambhu

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Feb 01, 2025 07:24 AM IST

Over 40 farmers had died so far at both Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana ever since the protest started in February last year

A 65-year-old farmer died of a possible heart attack at the Shambhu protest site on Friday.

The deceased farmer was identified as Pargat Singh of Kakkar village in Amritsar district. (HT File)
The deceased farmer was identified as Pargat Singh of Kakkar village in Amritsar district. (HT File)

The farmer has been identified as Pargat Singh of Kakkar village in Amritsar district. He was rushed to the nearest government hospital in Rajpura, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is the convener of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), said that the deceased farmer owned two acres of land and is survived by three children.

Pandher said that over 40 farmers had died so far at both Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana ever since the protest started in February last year.

“It is an unfortunate incident. I don’t know how many farmers will have to sacrifice their lives before the Union government gives in to our demand of legalising minimum support price (MSP). We demand that the Punjab government give compensation to the deceased’s family. Along with this, the government should also waive off all his loans taken from the government and private banks,” said Pandher.

Later in the evening, the body of the farmer was brought to the protest site at Shambhu where farmers, including Pandher, paid tributes.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On