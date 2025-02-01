Punjab: 65-yr-old farmer dies of cardiac arrest at Shambhu

A 65-year-old farmer died of a possible heart attack at the Shambhu protest site on Friday. The deceased farmer was identified as Pargat Singh of Kakkar village in Amritsar district. (HT File)

The farmer has been identified as Pargat Singh of Kakkar village in Amritsar district. He was rushed to the nearest government hospital in Rajpura, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is the convener of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), said that the deceased farmer owned two acres of land and is survived by three children.

Pandher said that over 40 farmers had died so far at both Khanauri and Shambhu border points between Punjab and Haryana ever since the protest started in February last year.

“It is an unfortunate incident. I don’t know how many farmers will have to sacrifice their lives before the Union government gives in to our demand of legalising minimum support price (MSP). We demand that the Punjab government give compensation to the deceased’s family. Along with this, the government should also waive off all his loans taken from the government and private banks,” said Pandher.

Later in the evening, the body of the farmer was brought to the protest site at Shambhu where farmers, including Pandher, paid tributes.