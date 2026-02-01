Punjab: 650 private doctors vying for 300 posts of specialists at govt hospitals

Around 650 private doctors have applied for the 300 advertised posts of medical specialists under the Punjab government’s new scheme of empaneling their services at district hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. In a notification issued on December 27 last year, the Punjab department of health and family welfare had announced the need-based empanelment of as many as 300 specialists for district hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sharing details of the scheme, aimed at addressing the shortage of medical specialists in government health facilities, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “We have received a good response. Around 650 doctors have appeared for walk-in interviews. We will empanel these private doctors on a need basis.”

He added that the majority of medical specialists were required in border districts and rural areas of Punjab. “Most of these doctors will be empanelled in border districts like Ferozepur and Fazilka, and not in districts like Patiala and Mohali, where specialists are already available,” the minister said.

In a notification issued on December 27 last year, the department of health and family welfare had announced the need-based empanelment of as many as 300 specialists for district hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. The walk-in interviews concluded on January 29.

It is pertinent to mention that no regular recruitment of medical specialists has been carried out in the state since 2022. Official data reveals that out of the 2,098 sanctioned posts of medical specialists in Punjab, only around 1,000 are currently filled, leaving nearly 50% positions vacant.

Meanwhile, the state government is also learnt to be considering several retired senior medical officers (SMOs) for the vacant positions after granting age relaxation up to 64.

Notably, SMO is largely an administrative post in the health department, with no active clinical experience for several years before retirement, raising questions over their efficiency as medical specialists.

When asked about the lack of regular recruitment since 2022, Dr Balbir Singh said postgraduate students (senior residents) from government medical colleges were being deployed at district hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. He added that specialists were also being hired through walk-in interviews under the National Health Mission.

“We have also started empanelling private doctors to bridge the shortage. If required, we will also conduct regular recruitments,” the minister said.