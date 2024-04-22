 Punjab: 73 trains hit as farmers’ stir enters Day 5 - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Punjab: 73 trains hit as farmers’ stir enters Day 5

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 22, 2024 07:48 AM IST

A total of 73 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Sunday as farmers continued to squat on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab’s Patiala district for the fifth day

Ambala : A total of 73 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Sunday as farmers continued to squat on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala district for the fifth day, officials said.

A total of 73 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Sunday as farmers continued to squat on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab’s Patiala district for the fifth day, officials said.
A total of 73 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Sunday as farmers continued to squat on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab’s Patiala district for the fifth day, officials said.

The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir.

A total of 73 trains were cancelled on Sunday, the railway officials said.

The cancellation of trains over the last five days was causing financial losses, besides inconveniencing passengers, they said.

Many trains were also being diverted due to the farmers’ protest, they added.

The farmers have been protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) in Patiala district’s Shambhu.

They began their protest for the release of arrested farmers on Wednesday by squatting on the tracks on the Ambala Ludhiana-Amritsar route in Shambhu near the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leaders have said the protest will continue until the three farmers are released.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 73 trains hit as farmers' stir enters Day 5
