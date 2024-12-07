Punjab: 92 cr released for SC post-matric scholarship scheme

To provide financial assistance for the education of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, the Punjab government has released ₹92 crore from the budget provisions for the year 2024-25 under the Post-Matric Scholarship for SC Students Scheme. Additionally, ₹245 crore has been earmarked for scholarships for 2024-25. This announcement was made by Dr Baljit Kaur, minister for social justice, empowerment and minorities, during a press conference held on Saturday at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh. To provide financial assistance for the education of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, the Punjab government has released ₹ 92 crore from the budget provisions for the year 2024-25 under the Post-Matric Scholarship for SC Students Scheme. (BLOOMBERG NEWS/ Representational image)

The minister stated that the Punjab government had released ₹366 crore during the financial year 2023-24 to clear dues under the Post-Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Caste Students Scheme for the years 2017-18 to 2019-20. Out of this, ₹283.6 crore has already been disbursed to 1,008 institutions. She said the remaining institutions with pending dues will receive payments soon.

She said that ₹92 crore has been released to clear dues for government institutions and students from Punjab studying in institutions in other states. Out of this amount, ₹59.3 crore has already been disbursed to 256 institutions, and efforts are being expedited to distribute the remaining funds to other institutions.

Additionally, she stated that ₹229.23 crore was released for students in the financial year 2023-24 and ₹245 crore has been earmarked for scholarships for students in the current financial year 2024-25.