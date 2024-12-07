Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 92 cr released for SC post-matric scholarship scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 08, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The minister stated that the Punjab government had released ₹366 crore during the financial year 2023-24 to clear dues under the Post-Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Caste Students Scheme for the years 2017-18 to 2019-20.

To provide financial assistance for the education of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, the Punjab government has released 92 crore from the budget provisions for the year 2024-25 under the Post-Matric Scholarship for SC Students Scheme. Additionally, 245 crore has been earmarked for scholarships for 2024-25. This announcement was made by Dr Baljit Kaur, minister for social justice, empowerment and minorities, during a press conference held on Saturday at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh.

To provide financial assistance for the education of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, the Punjab government has released <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92 crore from the budget provisions for the year 2024-25 under the Post-Matric Scholarship for SC Students Scheme. (BLOOMBERG NEWS/ Representational image)
To provide financial assistance for the education of Scheduled Caste (SC) students, the Punjab government has released 92 crore from the budget provisions for the year 2024-25 under the Post-Matric Scholarship for SC Students Scheme. (BLOOMBERG NEWS/ Representational image)

The minister stated that the Punjab government had released 366 crore during the financial year 2023-24 to clear dues under the Post-Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Caste Students Scheme for the years 2017-18 to 2019-20. Out of this, 283.6 crore has already been disbursed to 1,008 institutions. She said the remaining institutions with pending dues will receive payments soon.

She said that 92 crore has been released to clear dues for government institutions and students from Punjab studying in institutions in other states. Out of this amount, 59.3 crore has already been disbursed to 256 institutions, and efforts are being expedited to distribute the remaining funds to other institutions.

Additionally, she stated that 229.23 crore was released for students in the financial year 2023-24 and 245 crore has been earmarked for scholarships for students in the current financial year 2024-25.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On