Punjab: 951 teachers get job letters; be catalyst for change, says CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters to 951 ETT teachers at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Stating that 52,606 jobs have been given in 36 months, he said a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment has been challenged in any court so far. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann hands over appointment letters to teachers at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Addressing the gathering, the CM called upon the newly recruited teachers to act as a catalyst of the education revolution in the state by further improving the standard of education. “Being son of a teacher, I know teachers are nation-builders who groom the students to become officers, engineers, doctors and leaders,” he said.

Mann further said teachers were assigned non-teaching work during previous regimes, but his government made sure that the services of teachers are utilised solely for teaching purposes

“Earlier, schools were vacant but the water tanks in front of schools were full as teaching aspirants used to climbed on them amid agitations. Our government has reversed the trend by giving jobs to the youth. Earlier, leaders educated in convent schools were not aware of the basic realities, thus ignored the key sector due to which Punjab lagged behind in the path of progress,” the chief minister claimed.

Reiterating that the state government fills the posts as soon as they are vacant, the CM said that the jobs were given on the basis of merit, sans any corruption or nepotism. “Due to strenuous efforts of the state government, reverse migration is already being witnessed in the state and youth are returning from abroad to serve here,” he added.

‘AAP to join hands with like-minded parties’

The CM said that AAP would join hands with like-minded parties to vehemently oppose the BJP for “using the delimitation to eliminate its political opponents”. Mann said that he would be visiting Chennai to oppose the “undemocratic” methodology adopted by the Union government. Cabinet ministers Harjot Singh Bains, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora and others were present.