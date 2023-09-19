Punjab accident: Five killed as bus skids, falls into Sirhind feeder canal in Muktsar

Five passengers, including two women, drowned after a private bus in which they were travelling skidded and fell into the Sirhind feeder canal in Muktsar district on Tuesday afternoon. The private bus that fell into the Sirhind feeder canal in Muktsar district on Tuesday afternoon. (HT Photo)

Muktsar police chief Harmanbir Singh Gill said five bodies have been recovered from the canal. “Forty-five passengers were rescued from the bus,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Ruhee Dugg said the rescued passengers were rushed to hospital soon after the accident that occurred at 1.30pm when it was raining.

Also read: Punjab: Cong block chief dead in Moga, assailants on the run

Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who is the Kotkapura Aam Aadmi Party MLA, said the authorities have been directed to provide requisite rescue and medical aid to the victims.

The owner of Deep bus service, Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, told reporters that the driver and the conductor have survived. According to Dhillon, the bus skidded as the driver applied brakes to avoid hitting a car ahead of it. The bus was on the Muktsar-Kotkapura route.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON