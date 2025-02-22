Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab advocate general office: Over 200 law officers step down; administrative exercise, says AG

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 08:52 AM IST

At least 200 law officers of Punjab have submitted their resignations. State’s advocate general Gurminder Singh confirmed the development but said that “it was part of an administrative exercise and not a political exercise”

Chandigarh : At least 200 law officers of Punjab have submitted their resignations.

At least 200 law officers of Punjab have submitted their resignations. State’s advocate general Gurminder Singh confirmed the development but said that “it was part of an administrative exercise and not a political exercise”
At least 200 law officers of Punjab have submitted their resignations. State’s advocate general Gurminder Singh confirmed the development but said that “it was part of an administrative exercise and not a political exercise”

State’s advocate general Gurminder Singh confirmed the development but said that “it was part of an administrative exercise and not a political exercise”.

“No one is being asked to go. Appointments when made were done in a hurry. So, a rationalisation exercise is being carried out along with work audit,” he added.

Officials familiar with the development said that around 220 law officers in Chandigarh and 35 in Delhi have resigned from their posts. However, they will continue to hold their post till the new appointments are made.

Even as state’s AG denied this, many are seeing this exercise as part of the image makeover by the state government in the backdrop of Aam Aadmi Party’s defeat in Delhi assembly polls. “Mass replacements or resignations do not take place in the middle of the term of the government. It is unusual. Something is to be achieved out of it. The contracts renewal exercise is something, which is done at the backend,” a law officer, not wishing to be named, said.

Gurminder Singh is the third AG in the Bhagwant Mann government. Senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu was first AG who resigned in July 2022. He was replaced by senior advocate Vinod Ghai, who also tendered resignation in October 2023. “Due to short tenures of AGs, appointments were done in a hurry. Hence, a rationalisation exercise was warranted,” another functionary at the AG office said, adding that besides this, some posts were also vacant.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On