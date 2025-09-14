Punjab agri varsity mulls supplying subsidised wheat seeds for flood-hit farmers

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is considering a plan to provide flood-affected farmers with ‘highly subsidised’ wheat seeds ahead of the rabi season. An official, speaking on anonymity, revealed that the varsity had already collected around 31,000 quintals of wheat seeds for this purpose.

A senior university official, on condition of anonymity, said that the varsity had assessed that around 2 lakh hectares (4.90 lakh acres) of farmland was directly affected by floods, not only destroying standing paddy crops but also the wheat seeds stored by the farmers.

“The paddy crop is already affected by the floods. The seeds that the farmers had prepared from the last wheat crop were also destroyed as their homes were inundated. This will also affect the next crop and hit the state’s wheat production capacity,” said PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal.

An official, speaking on anonymity, revealed that the varsity had already collected around 31,000 quintals of wheat seeds for this purpose. However, discussions were ongoing with the government on the modalities of disbursal.

“We are still in discussions to finalise it,” Gosal said, adding that the subsidy will also include contributions from the university staff in solidarity with the flood-hit farmers of the state.

“This is a gesture of solidarity. We want the farmers to have access to affordable seeds, especially after the paddy crop is affected, so as to ensure the next crop is not affected,” he said.

The varsity is planning to use Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the state to provide these seeds to the farmers.

The varsity had earlier this month issued an advisory and contingency plan to help farmers minimise their losses due to flooding and suggested alternatives for affected crops.