Punjab: Akal Takht panel changes venue for delegate meet

The Akal Takht-appointed panel on Saturday decided to organise the delegate meeting of the breakaway camp of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to elect a parallel president of the party at Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh in Amritsar, citing that the SGPC did not allow them to install Guru Granth Sahib at Bhai Gurdas Hall, the original venue. The SGPC had allotted Bhai Gurdas Hall in the vicinity of Golden Temple for holding the meeting on August 11. (HT Photo)

After reviewing the arrangements at the hall for the meeting, senior Akali leaders said they were surprised when the manager of Darbar Sahib announced that during the delegate session, the installation of Guru Granth Sahib will not be permitted.

One of the panel members Bibi Satwant Kaur expressed astonishment over the incident. She said it was unimaginable and inconceivable that a General Session could be held without the presence of Guru Granth Sahib.

When contacted, Golden Temple manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangeda said, “Keeping religious traditions in mind, Darbar Sahib considers it inappropriate to perform the ceremonial installation of Guru Granth Sahib at political events.”

Earlier, the panel was enraged over not being permitted to conduct the meeting at Teja Singh Samundri hall at the SGPC headquarters.