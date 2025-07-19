Punjab: Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s judicial custody extended till August 2

A Mohali court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case, till August 2. A Mohali court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case, till August 2. (File photo)

Majithia was produced before the court in Mohali amid tight security arrangements.

The SAD leader was sent to judicial custody earlier on July 6.

Speaking to the media after hearing in the court, public prosecutor Ferry Sofat said the court allowed the application of extending Majithia’s judicial custody. His judicial custody has been extended till August 2, he added.

The SAD leader was brought from New Nabha Jail in Patiala for his appearance in the Mohali court. Heavy police deployment was made outside the district court complex in Mohali ahead of the hearing.

SAD MLA and Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur said: “This is the murder of democracy... They were talking about drugs and registered a case of DA. When a DA case is registered, the accused is first called and interrogated. The FIR was registered at 4am, and the arrest was made at 8am. This is illegal. Nothing is legal in their investigation.”

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia in Amritsar on June 25 in the disproportionate assets case allegedly involving laundering of ₹540 crore of drug money.

In the fresh FIR registered against Majithia, the Vigilance Bureau had claimed the preliminary investigations revealed that more than ₹540 crore of drug money has been laundered through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police into the 2021 drug case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.