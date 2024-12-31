Punjab: All eight blast incidents targeting police installations solved, says DGP

Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav on Monday said that with the busting of the ISI-backed terror-module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), the cops have solved all the eight incidents of attacks on its establishments in the state. Islamabad police station in Amritsar where an explosion took place during the wee hours on December 17. (HT File)

On Sunday, the Batala police had arrested mastermind Abhijot Singh and four others identified as Kuljit Singh, Rohit alias Ghessi, Shubham and Gurjinder Singh alias Raja, all residents of Qila Lal Singh in Batala for their alleged involvement in lobbing hand grenades at two police establishments in Batala and Gurdaspur.

The series of back-to-back attacks at police establishments since November had become a major challenge for the Punjab Police.

“With Batala Police solving two cases of grenade attack at police establishments by busting a terror module, Punjab Police has solved all incidents of attack on police stations,” said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in a post on X on Monday.

According to police, the ISI-backed BKI terror module was being operated by foreign-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia and Shamsher alias Honey. The five members of the module, including mastermind Abhijot Singh, were involved in lobbing hand-grenade at Ghanie ke Bangar police station in Batala on December 12 and Wadala Bangar Police Post in Gurdaspur.

The police have recovered two pistols, including one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol and one .32 bore pistol from their possession.

The DGP said that a total of five modules have been busted which includes two modules of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and three modules of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

“Masterminds of these modules were working on the directions of ISI, while sitting in Pakistan”, the DGP said, while adding that handlers are sitting in USA, Canada and Europe and controlling these modules.

As per the information, the string of incidents began on November 23, when an improvised explosive device (IED) was placed at the Ajnala Police Station.

Two individuals, Jashandeep Singh and a 17-year-old juvenile, were arrested in connection with the incident.

On December 2, a hand grenade was lobbed at the Police Post Asron in Nawanshahr. Three members of the KZF terror module — Yugpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, and Harjot Singh — were arrested for their involvement.

On December 17, a hand grenade was thrown at the Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar. Two individuals, Gurjeet Singh and Baljit Singh, were arrested for their role in the attack.

A similar incident occurred on December 18, when a grenade attack took place at the Bakshiwala Police Post in Gurdaspur. Three operatives, Varinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh, were killed in an encounter in Pilibhit between the joint police teams of Pilibhit and Punjab police.

The DGP said police have arrested 14 persons, including one juvenile, and recovered a cache of arms and explosives, including five grenades, eight pistols, two AK-47 rifles, and 1.4 kg of heroin.

“With this Punjab Police has averted a big conspiracy of the ISI to disturb the peace,” he said, while reaffirming that Punjab Police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the border state.