Punjab and Haryana HC drops criminal contempt against ex DSP for posting content against judiciary

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dropped criminal contempt proceedings against a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balwinder Singh Sekhon of Ludhiana for posting malicious content against the judiciary in 2023. The court noted that he has apologised for having uploaded some videos on social media regarding his alleged grievance with the “system and officers”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry instead asked him to perform community service by planting 10 saplings within a period of one week and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Criminal contempt was initiated against Sekhon in February 2023. He was also arrested following the orders of high court and remained in jail for six months after being held guilty of contempt in related proceedings. The allegations were that he was instrumental in circulating derogatory and defamatory videos of more than 10 judges of the high court against whom scandalous allegations were made.

The court noted that he has apologised for having uploaded some videos on social media regarding his alleged grievance with the “system and officers”. He had categorically stated therein that he realised that he should not have uploaded such video on social media but should have availed the remedy as per law and has categorically undertaken not to repeat such act in future, the court added further recording that he has tendered “unconditional and unqualified apology” for his conduct.

As per 2023 proceedings of HC, the videos put out by Sekhon and one Pardeep Sharma, contained unsubstantiated allegations against the judges regarding the manner in which they might have proceeded in an infamous 2013 drugs case, which was heard in high court for nearly a decade. In these proceedings the court had monitored police probes in drug cases by police and monitored steps taken by the state for eradication of the menace.

Videos also contained their alleged views about different reports prepared by SITs on the alleged involvement of high-profile individuals and the role of top functionaries of the state in the drugs cases.