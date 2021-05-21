Punjab and Haryana HC ex-chief justice AB Saharya dies of Covid-19

A former chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, AB Saharya, 80, has passed away in Delhi due to Covid-19 complications.

Family members said he was admitted at Apollo hospital in Delhi, where he died of multiple organ failure caused by Covid-19, on Thursday.

Born on September 15, 1940, he got enrolled with the Mysore State Bar Council in October 1963 and shifted to Delhi in 1965, where was designated as senior advocate of the Delhi high court in November 1984. He was appointed a permanent judge on April 24, 1986, at the Delhi high court before he joined as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 7, 1997.

He retired on September 14, 2002.

He was living with his family in Delhi, where his wife Prabha died in March 2020.