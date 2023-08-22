News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nuh demolitions: HC notice to DC on plea from five residents

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 22, 2023 03:07 PM IST

As per the plea from Rahimuddin and four others, their houses were allegedly demolished by the administration earlier this month

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the deputy commissioner, Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata on a contempt plea moved by five locals, challenging demolition action by the local administration.

They had claimed the violation of the December 15, 2020 order of the high court made in a petition by the court in which a specific direction was issued that till the representation of the petitioners is decided, sufficient time be granted to relocate themselves and no steps should be taken to forcibly evict them. The response has been sought by December 5.

As per the plea from Rahimuddin and four others, their houses were allegedly demolished by the administration earlier this month. “The impugned action seems to be on account of the fact that the individuals involved in anti social activities had made illegal constructions…petitioners were not having any concern with anti-social activities because they are making their livelihood around 40 km away from the city of Nuh,” the plea said seeking court’s intervention.

The demolition exercise began in Nuh on August 3, three days after communal violence erupted in the district on July 31 during a Hindu religious procession, injuring several and killing at least five. The violence eventually spiralled and spread to neighbouring districts, including Gurugram, where mobs set afire a mosque and pillaged several shops and restaurants. The demolitions continued till the morning of August 7, when the high court intervened and questioned the government over the manner it was being carried out. Suo motu proceedings regarding the same are pending before the bench presided over by the chief justice.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
