Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab and Haryana high court Bar to resume work today

Punjab and Haryana high court Bar to resume work today

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 02:46 AM IST

Work at the high court was suspended on Tuesday against the NIA searches on the Sector-27 premises of lawyer Shelly Sharma, who is appearing for gangsters, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association secretary Vishal Aggarwal said the decision was taken after a meeting with top NIA officials in Delhi on Thursday. (HT Phoro)
Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association secretary Vishal Aggarwal said the decision was taken after a meeting with top NIA officials in Delhi on Thursday. (HT Phoro)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Thursday decided to resume work from Friday.

Work was suspended on Tuesday afternoon against the NIA searches on the Sector-27 premises of lawyer Shelly Sharma, who is appearing for gangsters, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

PHHCBA secretary Vishal Aggarwal said a delegation of the HC Bar, and Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana met top officials of NIA in Delhi on Thursday. “The officials assured that there will be no breach of privilege of lawyers. They assured of free and fair investigation, and no action with regard to communication between lawyers and their clients,” Aggarwal said, adding that the aggrieved lawyer had also been briefed about this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out