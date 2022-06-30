Punjab and Haryana high court: Former forest minister Gilzian seeks quashing of FIR
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption.
The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara, which posted the matter for hearing on July 4.
The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. His predecessor in the previous Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
Gilzian was appointed forest minister in the Congress government on September 26, 2021 and he lost in the February 2022 assembly polls.
He has been accused of organised corruption pertaining to the issuance of permits for cutting of khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of NOCs etc.
Gilzian, in his plea, claimed that the FIR is an act of “political vendetta” because of change in the government.
The petitioner has not committed any acts of “omission and commission”, he claimed, adding that the FIR was a result of claims by one Harmohinder Singh against the former minister of bribing officials and political persons.
There is no specific allegation that the petitioner showed favour to anybody by misusing his official power, he said, stating that such confessional statement cannot itself be taken as substantive piece of evidence in the absence of some corroborative material.
Road rage: 2 held for thrashing scrap dealer, vandalising car in Ludhiana
Two men have been arrested for thrashing a scrap dealer and vandalising Ajaypal's car on the National Highway near Dhandhari Bridge, late on Tuesday night. The accused have been identified as Paramvir alias Pamma of Dehlon and Ranjodh Jodha of Sahnewal, who work at a cement manufacturing firm. Ajaypal said that when he came back, he found that his wallet was missing but it was later found inside the car.
2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: One more witness turns hostile
Mumbai: One more prosecution witness turned hostile in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on Wednesday, taking the tally of hostile prosecution witnesses to 21. The prosecution has so far examined 252 witnesses in the case. On Wednesday, while testifying before the court, he claimed that Lt Col Prasad Purohit visited him only once. The witness was also shown a pistol which was allegedly sold by Purohit to an accused discharged from the case.
Ludhiana MC yet to complete survey of illegal gates in colonies
Even after over a year, the municipal corporation is yet to complete the survey of illegal gates installed at colonies in different parts of the city. As per the information, only Zone C officials have submitted a report with the senior officials stating that illegal security gates have been installed at 27 colonies in their area. They stated that notices had been issued to resident welfare associations in July last year.
Two-year-old pug with skin infection thrown from vehicle, owners booked
Mumbai: A two-year-old black female pug was allegedly thrown out of a running car in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion after its owners discovered that the pug was suffering from skin disease. The incident outraged animal rights activists and concerned residents, who filed a complaint against the owners of the pug - Avinash Jadhav, and Sachin Jadhav, both in the transport business, and Puja Haldankar. The three are residents of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion.
Demand for regular jobs: Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers warn of indefinite protest
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen-Safai Karamchari Sanghash Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Wednesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staffers. They warned the authorities of an indefinite protest from Monday (July 4) onwards, if their demand is not fulfilled.
