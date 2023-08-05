DA case: HC grants bail to former Cong MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon

The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to former Congress Faridkot MLA, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon in a disproportionate assets case. The order was passed by the bench of justice Vikas Bahl. The detailed order is awaited. Dhillon was arrested in May by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) and had approached the high court on July 27. Following an inquiry, the VB had booked Dhillon and his two aides —Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh —under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on May 16. Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon

Recently the Punjab government had granted sanction to the state vigilance bureau to prosecute Dhillon in the case. The prosecution was sanctioned under Section 197 (prosecution to public servants) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in FIR registered at Ferozepur range VB police station.

On July 13, VB filed a 1,158-page chargesheet against Dhillon in a disproportionate assets case claiming that during the investigation, it was found that he spent 242% more than his known sources of income from 2017-2022 when he was the MLA.

On May 16, VB arrested Dhillon for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. VB, in its chargesheet, had claimed that the bureau has conducted a thorough investigation of 57 assets linked to Dhillon and verified the assets accumulated by the accused beyond his known sources of income during his five years tenure as Faridkot MLA from 2017-2022. “During the course of the investigation, it has been established that the total income of the accused during the check period was ₹3.18 crore, and expenditure was ₹10.72 crore, which is 242% more than his income,” VB has said in its chargesheet.

