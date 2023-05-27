Punjab and Haryana high court asks HPSC not to conduct ADAs exam

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to not conduct examination for the 112 posts of assistant district attorneys (ADAs) till July. The Punjab and Haryana high court. (File photo)

The order came on a batch of pleas challenging the HPSC’s decision of changing the exam pattern in April.

“It is expected that examination for the recruitment to the posts of assistant district attorney shall not be held till then,” said bench of justice Suvir Sehgal, posting the matter for July 6 and asking government and the HPSC to respond.

The plea was from one Digvijay Singh and others, who had submitted in the court that the HPSC had put out recruitment notice on February 22 this year for 112 posts of ADAs and also specified the exam criterion. However, on April 12, 2023, an announcement was made that the pattern of the exam has been changed. It was argued that once the advertisement has been issued and application forms had been filled by the aspirants, then the respondents cannot change the pattern of recruitment test of the said post. In the February notice, only one written exam was to take place. However, as per the April notice, two written exams were proposed by the HPSC, as per lawyer Pardhuman Garg.