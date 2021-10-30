Punjab announces 416-crore relief package for cotton growers

The Punjab Government on Saturday announced a relief package of ₹416 crore to compensate farmers whose cotton crop has been damaged due to the pink bollworm attack.

The package was announced by state agriculture minister Randeep Nabha and revenue minister Aruna Chaudhary at a press conference in Chandigarh.

After ascertaining the ground reality, it has been decided that farmers facing a loss of 26% to 36% of cotton crop damage would get ₹2,000 per acre, whereas those whose crop has been lost up to 74%, would get ₹5,400 per acre.

The ministers said farmers with 76% to 100% damage would get a compensation of ₹12,000 per acre.

This money will be directly transferred to the affected farmers, the ministers added.