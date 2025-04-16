Punjab: ASI’s sit-in at police station over ‘inaction’ in assault case

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) staged a sit-in outside a police station in Patiala, alleging inaction in connection with a recent assault on his brother, on Tuesday. ASI Rakesh Kumar, who was accompanied by his family members during the protest outside the division number 2 police station, alleged that his brother Suresh Kumar was attacked by distant relatives over a monetary dispute on March 13. ASI Rakesh Kumar and his relatives during a protest outside the division number 2 police station in Patiala on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The station house officer (SHO) of the concerned police station, along with other police personnel, tried to convince him and his kin to end the protest. ASI Rakesh Kumar said, “Those who have been involved in the crime have not been arrested. Cops have been showing a lackadaisical attitude in arresting the accused named in the FIR.”

The Patiala police had registered an FIR under Sections 109, 333, 115 (2), 118 (1), 61 (2), 324 (2), 191 (3) and 190 of the BNS on March 13.

Division number 2 SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said a case has already been registered under relevant sections, including an attempt to murder. He added that they had arrested two persons and raids were underway to nab others. “We arrested the main accused a few days ago from Ludhiana. Our police teams have conducted raids to nab the remaining accused,” the SHO said.

Regarding the allegations that the suspects named by the protesters were not arrested, he clarified that only those who were involved in the crime would be arrested, and not those who were not present at the crime scene.

Later in the evening, ASI Rakesh Kumar, along with his family, called off the protest after police officials gave assurance regarding more arrests.