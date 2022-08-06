Punjab asks Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office for pending bills under Ayushman Bharat Yojana
Initiating the process to clear dues under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Punjab government on Friday asked the civil surgeon’s office to send the pending bills for treatment carried out at empanelled government and private hospitals in Ludhiana.
While confirming this, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said while government hospitals are yet to receive payment of ₹3 crore under the scheme, private hospitals are owed around ₹7 crore.
Currently, orthopaedic and other surgeries that require consumables and implants are suspended at empanelled private and civil hospitals in Ludhiana. Private hospitals suspended them last year and government ones in May.
An official said the bills of all the private and government hospitals were sought for audit and clearance.
In a communique issued on Friday evening, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) urged Punjab to fast track its efforts to clear the dues so that they can continue providing health services to the poor and vulnerable sections of the society.
“A major chunk of surgeries at government hospitals in the state were being carried out under the scheme, but, for the last couple of months, they have been stalled due to lack of funding. Overdue payments of empanelled implants and consumables suppliers ran into crores and they have been calling doctors constantly asking for payment,” said PCMSA state president Akhil Sarin.
Sarin said that the association welcomes the government’s move of inviting the pending bills and hopes for early resolution.
-
Ludhiana: Waste found entering well in industrial unit
A team of the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Friday found that cutting oil and other waste was entering a rainwater harvesting well on the premises of an industrial unit in Doraha, resulting in groundwater contamination. The unit is owned by RN Gupta and Company, which is involved in manufacturing pipe couplings and crane parts. PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said black smoke was also found emanating from the chimneys of the manufacturing unit.
-
Ludhiana MC takes over 2 parking lots; staff found issuing manual receipts
The municipal corporation took possession of the parking lots in Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Friday, a day after the contract period expired. On the same day, the staff deputed there was found issuing manual receipts, which is against the norms set by the civic body. The staff had a single e-ticketing machine available at one side of both the lots, while the others were issuing manual receipts.
-
Ludhiana: Man-son duo booked for cheating ICICI Bank of ₹38.4 lakh
Police on Thursday booked a man and Inderjeet Singh's son for duping ICICI Bank of ₹38.47 lakh. The accused have been identified as Inderjeet Singh and his son Jaspreet Singh, both residents of Karnail Singh Nagar in Phase 3, Dugri. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed on October 2, 2019, by Gaurav Malhotra, regional head of sales at the Feroze Gandhi Market branch of ICICI Bank .
-
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for animating Guru Gobind Singh
Famous motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly animating the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting Sikh history in a wrong manner, police said on Friday. The case was registered on Thursday at the Ranjit Avenue police station on the complaint of Joginder Singh, who is chief volunteer of Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Granth Sahib Prachar Sewa society.
-
Domestic violence: Sikh woman ends life in New York; blames husband, in-laws
A 30-year-old Sikh woman of New York committed suicide on August 3, after repeated domestic abuse allegedly by her husband, also a Sikh, for around eight years. The family belongs to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. According to Instagram page @TheKaurMovement, the New York Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide rather than a case of suicide. A video on the page described violence and abuse throughout her married life.
