Punjab asks vaccine makers to speed up deliveries to private hospitals

The Punjab government has requested the vaccine manufacturers in the country to speed up deliveries of doses to private hospitals in the state.

Officials said though private hospitals deal directly with the vaccine makers, the state government has decided to play the role of a mediator to expedite the process. Principal secretary (health) Hussan Lal said the department is communicating with the manufactures through the central government. “They have assured to deliver around 2 lakh doses of Covishield soon,” he said.

Of the 2 lakh doses, Sohana Hospital in Mohali alone has booked 50,000 shots, said an official privy with the development.

“All we want is to increase the availability of vaccine in the state. We had sought requirement from private hospitals and have tied up with the manufacturers,” Lal added.

On Monday, vaccine jabs were administered at 23 sites of Fortis, Max Medcentre, Matshya and Suri Jeevan Jyoti in Mohali, Oswal and Fortis hospitals in Ludhiana, Amandeep Hospitals in Amritsar, Pathankot and Tarn Taran, Reliance Industries staff in Hoshiarpur and Columbia Asia Hospital, Patiala.

The state government is also expected to start booking of Sputnik vaccine by month- end. But some officials said the bookings may take couple of more weeks.

“We have written to Dr Reddy’s who have distribution rights of Sputnik vaccine in India. But for the time being, they have expressed inability to commit to us,” said State vaccination nodal officer Vikas Garg.

Drive for 18-45 group to stay suspended for 2 more days

The resumption of the inoculation drive for the 18-45 age group may take two more days as 1,14,190 doses of Covaxine are likely to arrive in the state by Wednesday (May 26).

“At present, we are left with only 20,000 doses for this category and that was the reason why the drive was suspended for the last three days,” said director (health) Dr GB Singh.

The delivery of around 2 lakh Covishield doses is also scheduled to reach the state by the month-end. For the vaccine drive for those aged above 45, the state has around 1.50 lakh doses left and is expecting delivery from central pool by May 28.

Now, Pfizer refuses to supply shots directly

The state government on Monday issued a statement that vaccine manufacturer Pfizer has also refused to send supply vaccine directly to the Punjab government citing its policy according to which it only deals with the federal government concerned.

The development came a day after Moderna refused to supply its vaccine to the state government on similar grounds.

Citing a communication from Pfizer, state vaccination nodal officer for Vikas Garg said the firm is only working with the federal governments across the world to supply its vaccine as part of the national immunisation programmes.

Garg said besides Pfizer, many vaccine manufacturers such as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were approached for direct purchase of jabs as per the directions of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to explore possibilities of floating a global tender for the procurement of vaccine. He said now the state is still hoping for a positive reply from Sputnik V and Johnson & Johnson.