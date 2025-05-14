Punjab: Badal lauds PM, says peace after victory is honourable

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday congratulated the nation, especially the armed forces, for delivering a decisive blow to terrorists and their sponsors in Pakistan. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong and clear-headed approach in dealing with the “enemies of peace” across the border. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (HT File)

Badal commended Modi not only for the military success but also for his diplomatic maturity in accepting Pakistan’s plea for a ceasefire. “After forcing Pakistan’s army leadership to run to Washington seeking intervention, the Prime Minister displayed statesmanship by agreeing to cease hostilities. Peace after victory is the most honourable path,” he said.

Badal also condemned politicians who criticised the ceasefire, calling them war-mongers with no real understanding of its consequences. “These are people who have only seen war on television from the comfort of their drawing rooms. They are the real enemies of the nation,” he said.

Highlighting Punjab’s vulnerability, Badal said the state would have faced heavy losses had the conflict escalated, given its large border population and densely populated cities near the frontier.

Badal praised the Sikh community for standing firmly with the country, asserting that Sikhs once again proved themselves as the first line of defence. He dismissed Pakistan’s attempt to spread disinformation regarding Nankana Sahib, stating that the Sikh community had seen through and rejected such falsehoods.