Punjab bandh today: Railways cancels 150 trains

The railways has cancelled 150 trains on Monday following the Punjab bandh call given by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political). The protesting farmers will block rail tracks from 7am to 4pm at several locations, thus disrupting the movement of passenger and goods trains. (PTI)

The decision to call for the Punjab bandh was taken last week by both the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM which have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (67) has been sitting on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

In a communication to its divisions in Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur, the Northern Railways cancelled 150 trains, including three Vande Bharat Express — two between New Delhi and Vaishno Devi and another between New Delhi and Amb Andaura.

Another Vande Bharat plying between Chandigarh and Ajmer will short-originate or terminate at Delhi Cantt, according to officials.

The other trains that have been cancelled include three Shatabdi Express from New Delhi to Kalka, Chandigarh and Amritsar and several other high-end trains operating in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The railways also announced to partially cancel seven trains, regulate 14 others, reschedule 13, short-originate 15 and short-terminate 22 trains.

Ambala police have advised commuters travelling between Delhi and Chandigarh to take alternative routes via Panchkula, Barwala, Mullana, Yamunanagar, Radaur, Ladwa and NH-44 at Pipli.