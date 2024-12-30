Punjab bandh: Traffic crippled, markets, industry remain unaffected

Traffic was crippled, and hundreds of passengers were left stranded at various places as farmer unions staged protests on Monday following the Punjab Bandh call. However, local business remained unaffected as the markets remained open and factories remained operational. The farmer groups faced ire of traders after they went to Chaura Bazar, one of the busiest markets in the city to appeal to them to pull down the shutters. The traders refused to shut down the business and indulged in a verbal spat with the farmers’ group and made them leave the market. Traffic was crippled, and hundreds of passengers were left stranded at various places as farmer unions staged protests on Monday following the Punjab Bandh call. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Vyopar Mandal held a press conference on Monday stating that businessmen are already facing losses due to roadblocks, the bandh calls are adding woes to their problems. Commuters also indulged in spat with the protestrrs over road blockades. The farmers’ unions also tried to stop operation of a woollen factory near Jalandhar Bypass but failed.

On the other hand, markets remained closed in Khanna, Doraha, Jagraon, Raikot, Samrala and other surrounding areas.

Farmers blocked roads near Ladhowal Toll barrier, Samrala Chowk, Jamalpur, Gill Road and other areas which caused traffic snarls. A commuter lost control over his car near Ladhowal Toll barrier. The farmers escaped unhurt. The farmer unions gave passage to the groom and other guests. However, some of the commuters indulged in a verbal spat with the farmers for harassing people by blocking the roads.

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja stated that most of the industry remained operational on Monday. Due to blockades some of the workers failed to reach the factories in time. As the Punjab Bandh was already announced, some of the factories worked on Sunday and announced off on Monday.

He added that Punjab has already slipped to 19th place in per capita income index. If things were not improved, the situation would worsen.

Dilbagh Singh, district president of Bhartiya Kisan Majdoor Union, stated that various unions extended support to Punjab Bandh. He said that the unions did not force anyone to close down the business or market.

Bandh sparks economic concerns among traders

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal raised alarm over the deteriorating economic condition of Punjab during a press conference held at their main office on Mata Rani Road. Led by state general secretary Sunil Mehra, also a member of the National Traders’ Welfare Board, and state secretary Ayush Agarwal, the business leaders highlighted the adverse impact of the Punjab Bandh called by farmers.

The traders expressed concern over the ongoing economic challenges, emphasizing how Punjab’s trade and commerce sector has been significantly affected by repeated disruptions.

“Punjab is already reeling under an economic recession, and the instability in law and order has instilled fear among traders and businessmen from outside the state. This is leading to a gradual decline in trade activities,” said Sunil Mehra.

The leaders revealed that over 1 lakh business units have left Punjab, with investments exceeding ₹3 lakh crore moving out of the state. The farmers’ protests in recent years have only compounded the crisis.

“During the previous farmers’ protests, the state’s business community incurred losses exceeding ₹5 lakh crore. Ludhiana alone, being the industrial hub, bore damages of over ₹1 lakh crore. Monday’s shutdown has further deepened the crisis, with Ludhiana’s industrial units suffering losses of approximately ₹1,500 crore due to roadblocks, halted trains, and closed borders,” said Mehra.

The traders pointed out that the recent border blockades at Shambu and Khanauri since February have disrupted the free movement of goods, leading to additional costs of ₹300 crore per week. This, in turn, has hampered exports and made Punjab’s businesses less competitive on national and international fronts.

The leaders also brought attention to Punjab’s escalating debt, which now stands at over ₹3.5 lakh crore, and a soaring unemployment rate of 19%, which is double the national average. They noted that over 9 lakh youth have left the state in recent years, further weakening Punjab’s economic foundation.

“Despite their efforts to boost GST collections to ₹20,000 crore annually, Punjab’s traders are burdened by the economic downturn and lack of conducive policies. This figure is still four times less than Haryana’s GST collection,” they added.

The business leaders appealed to the farmers to understand the interdependence between farmers and traders, emphasising that both groups form the backbone of Punjab’s economy. “While fighting for one group’s welfare, the state and others should not suffer. Farmers must consider the larger picture and avoid actions that jeopardize Punjab’s already fragile economy,” urged Ayush Agarwal.

They criticized the farmers’ organizations for organizing the bandh without consulting the Punjab Beopar Mandal. “The ongoing losses are unsustainable for Punjab’s traders and residents. It’s high time the government and farmers come together on a common platform to resolve these issues amicably,” said Mehra.

The leaders announced plans to convene a state-wide meeting of traders in Ludhiana soon to discuss the ongoing crisis and explore solutions. “If required, traders will raise their voices and struggle for their rights and the state’s progress, just like the farmers,” the leaders declared.