Punjab Beopar Mandal demands arrest of Ludhiana kidnapping bid culprits, warns of stir
Raising hue and cry over the alleged kidnapping bid on industrialist Saurav Jain and lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over deteriorating law and order situation, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal warned of an agitation if the culprits in the kidnapping case are not arrested within a week.
In a meeting held on Friday, members of the traders’ body said a memorandum will be submitted in this regard with the commissioner of police on Monday.
The body’s general secretary Sunul Mehra and district president Arvinder Makkar said law-and-order situated in the state has deteriorated since the AAP formed the government.
Even after the kidnapping bid, Jain had to make rounds of different police stations for getting the FIR lodged as police continued to pass the buck to each other over jurisdiction.
“If the kidnapers are not arrested within a week, then we will be forced to raise an agitation against the government across the state,” said Mehra.
A group of unidentified accused vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of kidnapping him near the Focal Point area on National Highway on Tuesday night. The industrialist’s driver sped up the vehicle and foiled the kidnapping bid. The Sahnewal police have lodged a case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.
Four-day Interior Exterior Expo kicks off at PAU
The 10th edition of four-day Interior-Exterior Expo 2022 kicked off at Punjab Agricultural University on Friday. The expo was inaugurated by Indian Institute of Architects national president CR Raju. Jeewan Sangowal among others, MLAs Gurpreet Gogi also visited the exhibition on the first day. Organiser GS Dhillon over 175 exhibitors from different parts of the country have displayed over 1,000 products and services at this year's exhibition, which will continue till April 11.
Back from Ukraine, medical students in Lucknow resume their studies online
It's 11am in Lucknow as Amulya Yaduvanshi greets her teacher in Ukraine, some 5000 km away, from where she along with other medical students was rescued after the Russian attack began 44 days ago. Like Amulya, many other medical students who returned to Lucknow from the war-torn country have resumed their studies and reconnected with their teachers as several medical schools in Ukraine have started online classes.
French fresco on the college wall!
Students of Isabella Thoburn College, under the guidance of French artist Lili Totas, are giving Leisure Hut exterior a colourful makeover. The artist from Lyon, France, is here for the Wall Art Festival as a part of Bonjour India 2022 organised by the French Embassy in India as she creates permanent frescoes using entire walls as a canvas. Totas was accompanied with Alliance Francaise de Lucknow director Vincent Miny, Zoey and Olive.
Chandigarh University announces CUCET 2022 scholarship test
Chandigarh University on Friday launched its national-level entrance-cum-scholarship test CUCET-2022, and offered scholarships worth ₹45 crore to students. Speaking on the occasion, pro-chancellor RS Bawa said the mission was to motivate and reward the talented youth. After inaugurating the online portal cucet.cuchd.in, where students can register for the test, Bawa said it offers flexibility to choose the slots and offer students academic scholarships up to 100% in the course of their choosing.
18-year-old assaulted in Ludhiana over school rivalry
An 18-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed by The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave's former classmate and his aides over an old rivalry, in Rishi Nagar. The accused have been identified as Karan Sunet of Kitchlu Nagar, Diamond and Luvpreet. The victim, Ketan Shukla of Raman Enclave, stated the accused opened attack on him with sharp-edged weapons when he came out of his gym. He was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital by some onlookers.
