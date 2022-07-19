Punjab Bhagwant Mann directs officials to fast track Delhi-Amritsar-Katra NH construction
Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the public works department (PWD) to expedite the disposal of all ongoing projects in the state and take up new ones to promote infrastructure development.
Presiding over a review meeting of the department here, the CM asked the officials to give priority to the completion of promoted and sanctioned works in a time-bound manner and ensure proper checks at every stage.
He asked the officials to fast track construction of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra national highway. “This is a prestigious project, the completion of which will save time of devotees going from Delhi to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, especially to Mata Vaishno Devi Dham,” said the CM adding that 254km highway is being constructed at a cost of ₹11,510 crore and will pass through nine districts --Jalandhar, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Patiala, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur in Punjab.
The CM also said the department should complete construction of Aam Aadmi clinics in a time-bound manner. He said these clinics will be dedicated to the people during the upcoming Independence Day.
Mann asked the department to start construction of ₹350 crore project Sant Antar Singh state institute of medical sciences, Sangrur, at the earliest.
Reviewing the remaining projects, the CM asked the officials to complete construction of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Law University, Kairon (Tarn Taran), Guru Ravidas Memorial Khuraladh, Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Skill Institute, Chamkaur Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev University interfaith studies centre at Amritsar and new bus stand and flyover for entry of buses at Patiala.
The CM also said all link roads should be constructed as per the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) so that the five-year tenure of these roads can be maintained.
During the meeting, principal secretary, PWD, Anurag Verma brought to the notice that for the construction of high-speed economic corridors, the state government along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put the expressways, green-field corridors and bypasses on fast-track.
He also informed the CM that three additional regional laboratories are proposed at Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda for quality control, adding that the online system for recruitment of contractors for Class-I, II, III and IV is under process.
SGPC seeks cancellation of case against Golden Temple ex-granthi
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has demanded the cancellation of a case registered against noted Sikh preacher and former granthi of Golden Temple Giani Jaswant Singh in 2020 on the complaint of Christian missionaries, by writing to the senior superintendent of police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon. As per sources, the police recently asked Giani Jaswant Singh to get bail or face arrest. Following this, the Sikh bodies are opposing the action against him.
Main accused of Landran jewellery robbery nabbed
Making the fourth arrest in the June 11 robbery at a jeweller's shop in Landran, the police on Monday nabbed the main accused, who has previously been convicted of murder. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said they had recovered ₹20 lakh cash, 350 gm gold jewellery, 2.2 kg silver ornaments, a pistol, five live cartridges and two cars, one of which was used in the crime, from hParamdalip Singh, alias Pamma, 31'spossession.
Corruption case: HC stays arrest of ex-minister Gilzian
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed the arrest of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. He claims there is a clear violation of Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pledges to donate entire salary to EWS kids
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, announced to launch a 'Punjab Education Fund', for which the total amount comes to around Rs 32 lakh per year and about Rs 2 crore for a tenure of six years. A recipient of fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri, Sahney, takes keen interest in philanthropy and culture. He took the oath of office on Monday at the onset of monsoon session of Parliament.
Tricolour to be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Tricolour will be hoisted atop 60 lakh houses in Haryana under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, slated to take place between August 13 and 15. Khattar, and his cabinet colleagues Dushyant Chautala, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda have pledged to donate flags equal to their month's salary. The CM also called upon other MLAs and MPs to donate flags.
