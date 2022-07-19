Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Bhagwant Mann directs officials to fast track Delhi-Amritsar-Katra NH construction
Also asks the PWD officials to dispose ongoing projects soon and take up new ones to promote infrastructure development; presiding over a review meeting of the department here, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann asked the officials to give priority to the completion of promoted and sanctioned works in a time-bound manner and ensure proper checks at every stage
Punjab Bhagwant Mann presided over a review meeting of the public works department on Monday. (HT File)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the public works department (PWD) to expedite the disposal of all ongoing projects in the state and take up new ones to promote infrastructure development.

Presiding over a review meeting of the department here, the CM asked the officials to give priority to the completion of promoted and sanctioned works in a time-bound manner and ensure proper checks at every stage.

He asked the officials to fast track construction of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra national highway. “This is a prestigious project, the completion of which will save time of devotees going from Delhi to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, especially to Mata Vaishno Devi Dham,” said the CM adding that 254km highway is being constructed at a cost of 11,510 crore and will pass through nine districts --Jalandhar, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Patiala, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur in Punjab.

The CM also said the department should complete construction of Aam Aadmi clinics in a time-bound manner. He said these clinics will be dedicated to the people during the upcoming Independence Day.

Mann asked the department to start construction of 350 crore project Sant Antar Singh state institute of medical sciences, Sangrur, at the earliest.

Reviewing the remaining projects, the CM asked the officials to complete construction of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Law University, Kairon (Tarn Taran), Guru Ravidas Memorial Khuraladh, Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Skill Institute, Chamkaur Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev University interfaith studies centre at Amritsar and new bus stand and flyover for entry of buses at Patiala.

The CM also said all link roads should be constructed as per the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) so that the five-year tenure of these roads can be maintained.

During the meeting, principal secretary, PWD, Anurag Verma brought to the notice that for the construction of high-speed economic corridors, the state government along with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put the expressways, green-field corridors and bypasses on fast-track.

He also informed the CM that three additional regional laboratories are proposed at Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda for quality control, adding that the online system for recruitment of contractors for Class-I, II, III and IV is under process.

