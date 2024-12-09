Punjab BJP distances itself from Bittu’s remarks on Chaura

Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from the statement of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s remarks on Narain Singh Chaura, who made a life attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal. Bittu had suggested that Chaura should be honoured with the title of “Qaum Da Heera” (gem of the community). (HT File)

Bittu had suggested that Chaura should be honoured with the title of “Qaum Da Heera” (gem of the community).

In a statement issued on Sunday, BJP national executive member Manoranjan Kalia said the recent statement of Bittu eulogising the attacker was not the party’s line.

“Any statement scoring brownie points politically which has the cascading effect of damaging the political and social fabric of Punjab, thereby denting communal harmony, should be avoided,” Kalia said.

He added that the BJP had already condemned the December 4 attack on Sukhbir.

Drawing parallels with his grandfather’s assassination, Bittu, while talking to media persons, said, “When Beant Singh ji was assassinated, 17 others lost their lives, leaving families orphaned. The SAD honoured the individuals in such cases at the Golden Temple. Now it is their turn to reciprocate by supporting Chaura with similar magnanimity.”

“If my grandfather’s killer, Balwant Singh Rajoana, is being termed Quam Da Heera, Chaura should be given the same treatment by Akali Dal and SGPC,” Bittu said.