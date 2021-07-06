Punjab BJP puts ex-minister Joshi on notice for ‘anti-party’ outbursts

With former minister Anil Joshi continuously attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command and state leadership for mishandling the farm agitation, the party’s Punjab unit has finally initiated disciplinary action against him.

“You are continuously giving statements against the central government, party’s central leadership and state leadership. Such activities are anti-party... Please file your reply within two days of receiving this notice as (to) why disciplinary action should (not) be initiated against you,” reads the notice sent by Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma to the two-time former MLA from Amritsar North..

The notice has the approval of the state BJP chief, Ashwani Sharma. According to a senior party functionary, the action is being taken against Joshi after getting consent from the senior central leadership.

Joshi had been critical of the party’s style of handling the farmers’ agitation, and has taken on state leaders, including Ashwani Sharma, party’s Sikh face Harjit Grewal and former minister Surjit Jyani, for giving “wrong feedback” to the Centre on this critical issue.

In a series of well-planned interviews given to different media houses a few days back, Joshi had also accused the BJP central leadership of having an adamant attitude in dealing with farmers. He has also demanded withdrawal of the contentious agricultural laws as being sought by the farmer groups.

The former minister made fresh salvos on the senior leadership a couple of days back in Ludhiana, where he also announced the candidature of former deputy mayor RD Sharma, who has supported his statements, for the assembly elections from Ludhiana North.

Even as Joshi’s outbursts against the party have got support of a few other senior leaders too, the Punjab BJP has not issued notices to them.

‘Ready to face 100 such disciplinary actions’

Joshi, when contacted, said he was not afraid of any notice and would reply to it in detail.

“I am ready to face 100 such disciplinary actions for speaking for Punjab and farmers. However, it is unfortunate that the party high command is playing in the hands of leaders like Ashwani Sharma and his coterie, who are not at all aware of the ground realities. I talked for farmers and I am proud of it,” said Joshi.

A few leaders close to Joshi said the former minister was not in a mood to relent and has already made up his mind to tour the entire state on the issues he has been vocal about.

A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said even the party was in no mood to spare Joshi.