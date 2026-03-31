Punjab BJP’s protest on April 4 for justice in warehousing official’s suicide case: Jakhar

BJP’s Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday announced a protest on April 4 to seek justice for the family of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa who ended his life recently after being “threatened” by ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. Jakhar attended the bhog ceremony of Randhawa where leaders of different political parties turned up to pay tribute. Notably, Patti MLA Bhullar has been arrested. BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

After the bhog, Jakhar said, “After five days of Bhullar’s remand, the police have still not collected mobile phones and other crucial evidence even though the former minister was giving interviews to the media on the phone on the day of his arrest. Although the police mentioned that the pistol is yet to be recovered, sections under the Arms Act have not been included in the FIR.”

He pointed out that the police failure to arrest the former minister’s father and personal assistant. “All these factors indicate that the government is trying to delay and gradually weaken the case, ultimately aiming to give a clean chit to its minister. This is why the family, the BJP and the people are demanding a CBI probe,” he said.

Jakhar said the BJP would further intensify its struggle to ensure justice for the family and would hold a protest in Amritsar on April 4.

He also stated that the party would reach out to all MPs and MLAs in Punjab so they can write to the central government requesting a CBI investigation. He urged the chief minister to hand over the probe to the CBI.

Among those present at the bhog ceremony at a gurdwara in Ranjit Avenue were leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and former SAD minister Gulzar Singh Ranike.