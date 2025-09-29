Punjab BJP to hold ‘People’s Assembly’ in Chandigarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced to convene a “People’s Assembly” near the party headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Monday. BJP’s working state president Ashwani Sharma said the session will feature open discussion on the “deceptions, excesses and losses being faced by the people of Punjab”. (HT)

Party’s working state president and MLA Ashwani Sharma said, “When the dignity of the assembly is compromised, the speaker forgets his constitutional duty, the ruling side mocks the voices of the people and the government sprinkles salt on people’s wounds instead of applying balm, then it becomes necessary to convene a People’s Assembly.”

Sharma said the session will feature open discussion on the “deceptions, excesses and losses being faced by the people of Punjab”.

“In particular, the plight of those affected by floods and the loot being carried out instead of compensation, revelations of the CAG report and misuse of state funds, violation of people’s rights and government’s apathy will be discussed openly,” he added.

Sharma said the purpose of this gathering was to make the government accountable and to decide before the people who were truly responsible for the current state of Punjab.

All former ministers related to Punjab, current and former MLAs, former state presidents, former MPs, state core committee members, office-bearers and district presidents will participate in the session.