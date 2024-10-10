Punjab: BSF seizes 13kg heroin in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 13kg of heroin near the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district on Thursday, a BSF spokesperson said. The BSF found six plastic bottles containing 13.160kg heroin from a field near Kalash village in the district. (HT File)

The BSF had information about the presence of narcotics in a hume pipe, a concrete pipe which is used for several purposes including irrigation, in the border area, the spokesperson said.

According to the BSF, the troops found six plastic bottles containing 13.160kg heroin from a field near Kalash village in the district.

“The information provided by the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the BSF troops resulted in the recovery of this huge heroin consignment which was smuggled into the country from across the border,” the spokesperson added.