Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab budget session: SAD flays AAP MLAs for opposing its resolutions
chandigarh news

Punjab budget session: SAD flays AAP MLAs for opposing its resolutions

In a statement issued here, SAD legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said the Akali Dal MLAs had moved a resolution in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the demand of employees and contractual employees to get their grievances addressed.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the 2nd day of Punjab Budget session in Chandigarh on Saturday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the 2nd day of Punjab Budget session in Chandigarh on Saturday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 02:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators for opposing a resolution moved by them in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to regularise the services of contractual employees and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees. In a statement issued here, SAD legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said the Akali Dal MLAs had moved a resolution on the demand of employees and contractual employees to get their grievances addressed.

He disclosed that apart from these two demands, the SAD had also demanded restoration of Punjab pay scales for newly recruited employees.

“We also called for endorsing the demand of employees that abolition of posts in the name of merger of departments should be stopped, Punjab government employees should be paid according to 7th pay Commission of the union Government and that all contractual and outsourced employees should be regularised,” said Ayali in a press statement.

He said AAP had promised to regularise services of all 35,000 contractual employees in the very first cabinet meeting after assuming office. He said that now more than three months have passed and AAP has officially rejected the resolutions.

The SAD leader further it has been proved that AAP leadership including Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal made false and misleading promises to Punjabis and were now taking decisions opposed to Punjabis.

He said that if AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann will try to run away from promises made to Punjabis, SAD would launch an agitation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • There I was in God’s Own Country, accompanied by my knight in shining armour, and almost year-old toddler, wondering why I was there? (Representative Image/HT File)

    Guest column | What’s in a language, it’s feelings that matter

    The words of Italian poet Cesare Pavese's flashed through my mind as I flipped through an old photo album, which I had unearthed during one of my house-cleaning sprees. Placing the duster on the floor, I allowed the photographs to teleport me to a remote town in Kerala, which I had visited around 20 years ago. It was my idea to come to this place for a month-long training in Panchkarma at a local hospital.

  • Polling for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll took place on June 23. (PTI)

    Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Stage set for counting of votes today

    The stage is set for counting of votes polled during the recently concluded Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection. Counting will start at 8am on Sunday, returning officer Jitendra Jorwal said while adding that all arrangements are in place. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had defeated sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who is the Congress candidate in the bypoll. Of the 15,69, 240 registered voters, around 7, 10, 825 (45.3%) had exercised their franchise on June 23.

  • At present, the job market is such that a Class-12 graduate has limited opportunities at his disposal. Even a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,000 job at call centres is being usurped by graduates. (HT File)

    Guest column | Agnipath to blaze way for lean, mean, modern army

    The controversial Agnipath Scheme, which lays down a four-year contractual engagement for soldiers without a pension, has generated exhaustive debates and intense protests across the country. However, the scheme is here to stay, and as the former commanding officer of an armoured regiment (a perfect blend of men, machinery technology, and tasks), I for one, am for it. A soldier is groomed in his unit, where the commanding officer separates the wheat from the chaff.

  • Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa with other Congress MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha on Saturday during the budget session. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Question hour: Ruling, Opposition benches in Punjab spar over sand mining

    The ruling and opposition benches on Friday sparred over sand mining in Punjab after mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that no government in the past and their MLAs and ministers left any stone unturned to make money out of this business. To this, leader of opposition Partap Bajwa got up and asked the minister not to give sweeping statements.

  • Punjab anti-gangster task force head ADGP Pramod Ban. (HT File)

    ‘Anti-gangster Act and witness protection bill on cards in Punjab’

    In the line of fire over delay in cracking the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police handling the case is also being questioned for falling behind the Delhi Police in arresting the two shooters who killed the singer. Hindustan Times talked to the task force's head, ADGP Pramod Ban on various issues related to the case.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out