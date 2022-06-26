Punjab budget session: SAD flays AAP MLAs for opposing its resolutions
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators for opposing a resolution moved by them in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to regularise the services of contractual employees and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees. In a statement issued here, SAD legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said the Akali Dal MLAs had moved a resolution on the demand of employees and contractual employees to get their grievances addressed.
He disclosed that apart from these two demands, the SAD had also demanded restoration of Punjab pay scales for newly recruited employees.
“We also called for endorsing the demand of employees that abolition of posts in the name of merger of departments should be stopped, Punjab government employees should be paid according to 7th pay Commission of the union Government and that all contractual and outsourced employees should be regularised,” said Ayali in a press statement.
He said AAP had promised to regularise services of all 35,000 contractual employees in the very first cabinet meeting after assuming office. He said that now more than three months have passed and AAP has officially rejected the resolutions.
The SAD leader further it has been proved that AAP leadership including Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal made false and misleading promises to Punjabis and were now taking decisions opposed to Punjabis.
He said that if AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann will try to run away from promises made to Punjabis, SAD would launch an agitation.
-
Guest column | What’s in a language, it’s feelings that matter
The words of Italian poet Cesare Pavese's flashed through my mind as I flipped through an old photo album, which I had unearthed during one of my house-cleaning sprees. Placing the duster on the floor, I allowed the photographs to teleport me to a remote town in Kerala, which I had visited around 20 years ago. It was my idea to come to this place for a month-long training in Panchkarma at a local hospital.
-
Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll: Stage set for counting of votes today
The stage is set for counting of votes polled during the recently concluded Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection. Counting will start at 8am on Sunday, returning officer Jitendra Jorwal said while adding that all arrangements are in place. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had defeated sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who is the Congress candidate in the bypoll. Of the 15,69, 240 registered voters, around 7, 10, 825 (45.3%) had exercised their franchise on June 23.
-
Guest column | Agnipath to blaze way for lean, mean, modern army
The controversial Agnipath Scheme, which lays down a four-year contractual engagement for soldiers without a pension, has generated exhaustive debates and intense protests across the country. However, the scheme is here to stay, and as the former commanding officer of an armoured regiment (a perfect blend of men, machinery technology, and tasks), I for one, am for it. A soldier is groomed in his unit, where the commanding officer separates the wheat from the chaff.
-
Question hour: Ruling, Opposition benches in Punjab spar over sand mining
The ruling and opposition benches on Friday sparred over sand mining in Punjab after mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that no government in the past and their MLAs and ministers left any stone unturned to make money out of this business. To this, leader of opposition Partap Bajwa got up and asked the minister not to give sweeping statements.
-
‘Anti-gangster Act and witness protection bill on cards in Punjab’
In the line of fire over delay in cracking the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police handling the case is also being questioned for falling behind the Delhi Police in arresting the two shooters who killed the singer. Hindustan Times talked to the task force's head, ADGP Pramod Ban on various issues related to the case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics