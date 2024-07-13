Punjab byelection: AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat wins Jalandhar West seat
ByPress Trust of India
Jul 13, 2024 12:10 PM IST
Defeats BJP’s Sheetal Angural, who had quit as AAP legislator in March to join the saffron party, by more than 37,000 votes
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mohinder Bhagat won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by more than 37,000 votes, officials said.
While Bhagat polled 55,246 votes, Angural secured 17,921, they said.
Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, who was at the third spot, got 16,757 votes.
Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Surjit Kaur got 1,242 votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Binder Kumar got 734 votes.
The byelection was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Angural as the AAP legislator. He joined the BJP in March in the run-up to the parliamentary election.
The result comes as a shot in the arm for chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who had been camping in Jalandhar and leading the AAP campaign from the front after a below par performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the party managed to win three of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.
The counting of votes started at 8am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women in Jalandhar and the result was declared before noon.