Punjab bypoll: AAP’s Ishank Kumar defeats Cong’s Ranjit Kumar to win Chabbewal

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Ishank Kumar Chabbewal won the Chabbewal assembly seat in Punjab on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Ranjit Kumar by 28,690 votes, according to officials. AAP’ s victorious candidate Ishank Kumar getting the winner certificate from the returning officer at Chabbewal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Dr Ishank Kumar polled 51,904 votes and Ranjit Kumar got 23,214 votes. The BJP’s Sohan Singh Thandal was a distant third with 8,692 votes, Election Commission data showed.

The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Dr Ishank Kumar’s father Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

Raj Kumar was elected to the Punjab assembly from Chabbewal in 2017 and 2022 on Congress tickets.

Counting of votes for the bypolls to the four assembly seats in Punjab began at 8am.

Besides Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Barnala went to the polls on November 20. The bypolls were necessitated after the four MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.