Punjab cabinet clears ₹68.50/quintal sugarcane subsidy, 1,000 yoga trainer posts

The Punjab cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Tuesday approved a direct subsidy of ₹68.50 per quintal for sugarcane growers for the 2025-26 crushing season. The Punjab cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Tuesday approved a direct subsidy of ₹68.50 per quintal for sugarcane growers for the 2025-26 crushing season. (HT file photo)

This subsidy, paid directly to farmers on behalf of private mills, supplements the state agreed price (SAP) of ₹416 per quintal, the highest in the country.

In a push for public health, the cabinet sanctioned 1,000 additional posts for Yoga Trainers under the ‘CM di Yogshala’ project, earmarking ₹35 crore for the 2026–27 financial year. To enhance specialized medical care, the Cabinet approved the transfer of Civil Hospitals at village Badal (Muktsar) and Khadur Sahib (Tarn Taran), the Community Health Centre Jalalabad, and the Tertiary Care Centre in Fazilka to the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Urban development and land reforms were also cleared, including the notification of directives under the Punjab Management and Transfer Municipal Act, 2020, to streamline the transfer of government-owned land for public purposes. The cabinet approved a policy to sell or exchange abandoned or active paths (rastas) and water courses (khals) within licensed projects to improve urban planning.

Additionally, the time period for Punjab Affordable Property Registration Act (PAPRA) licensed projects was extended by one year, until December 31, 2026, at an annual fee of ₹25,000 per acre.

For agricultural diversification, the cabinet approved a collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to introduce Japanese technology in cold chain infrastructure and water management.

Administrative reforms included an amendment to the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994, stipulating the last date of application submission as the cut-off for eligibility.

The cabinet also finalised the formula for additional floor area ratio (FAR) charges and updated the e-auction policy 2025 for properties to be auctioned from January 2026.