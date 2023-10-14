Punjab cabinet nod to fill 106 clerk cadre posts at secretariat

The Punjab cabinet on Saturday gave its nod to fill 106 clerk cadre posts in the department of general administration at the secretariat. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chaired the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon. (HT Photo)

This was decided at the cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the Punjab civil secretariat.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said with the completion of the recruitment for these posts, work of the Punjab civil secretariat, Chandigarh, would be carried out in a smooth and effective manner.

The cabinet approved evolving a viable mechanism for expediting the construction of medical colleges at Mohali, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Malerkotla and Sangrur.

The cabinet gave its consent to the framing of the Department of Legal and Legislative Affairs (Group B) Service Rules, 2023.

For better health facilities to livestock owners, the cabinet approved extending the services of 481 veterinary pharmacists working in 582 veterinary hospitals across the state as service providers for a year from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

To provide animal health services through the department of animal husbandry, the government merged the 582 civil veterinary hospitals along with posts of rural veterinary officers with the management of the zila parishad under the rural development and panchayats department to the animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development department.

The cabinet approved sending the case of five prisoners for the premature release of life convicts confined in jails of the state and four others for rejecting such cases. After the nod of the cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution, these special remission/premature release cases will be submitted to the Punjab governor under Article 161 of the Constitution for consideration.

The Cabinet also reviewed the decision to restructure the department of the printing and stationery. According to this decision, the financial burden on the state exchequer will be reduced with the abolition of surplus posts.

