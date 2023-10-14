Punjab Police bust Lashkar terror module with arrest of 2 J&K residents

In a joint operation with central agencies, the state special operation cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module with the arrest of two of its members based in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Punjab Police recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a timer switch, eight detonators, four batteries, two hand-grenades and a pistol along with its two magazines and 24 cartridges from the two accused. (HT Photo)

The police recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a timer switch, eight detonators, four batteries, two hand-grenades and a pistol along with its two magazines and 24 cartridges.

Also read: Collective vigilance needed to check drug menace: Punjab governor

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the terror module was handled by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the LeT.

“Major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in Punjab. @PunjabPoliceInd striving to make #Punjab secure & safe as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann,” said the DGP on social media platform X.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!