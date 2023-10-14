News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police bust Lashkar terror module with arrest of 2 J&K residents

Punjab Police bust Lashkar terror module with arrest of 2 J&K residents

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Punjab Police and central agencies have arrested two members of a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module in Jammu and Kashmir. Weapons and explosives were also recovered.

In a joint operation with central agencies, the state special operation cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module with the arrest of two of its members based in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Punjab Police recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a timer switch, eight detonators, four batteries, two hand-grenades and a pistol along with its two magazines and 24 cartridges from the two accused. (HT Photo)
Punjab Police recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a timer switch, eight detonators, four batteries, two hand-grenades and a pistol along with its two magazines and 24 cartridges from the two accused. (HT Photo)

The police recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a timer switch, eight detonators, four batteries, two hand-grenades and a pistol along with its two magazines and 24 cartridges.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the terror module was handled by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the LeT.

“Major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in Punjab. @PunjabPoliceInd striving to make #Punjab secure & safe as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann,” said the DGP on social media platform X.

