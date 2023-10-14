Collective vigilance needed to check drug menace: Punjab guv

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addressed members of the village defence committees (VDC), praising their dedication to safeguarding society. The governor expressed the urgency of collective vigilance to combat the pervasive drug crisis and maintain security in border areas. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, DGP Gaurav Yadav, chief secretary Anurag Verma and others during an event in Pathankot on Friday. (HT photo)

Purohit acknowledged the critical role played by village defence committees, urging them to promptly share any vital information.

He said special honour will be given to three best members of the VDC from each border district and award ₹3 lakh to the one who occupies first place, ₹2 lakh and ₹1 lakh to the runners up

Purohit also felicitated members of the committees for their outstanding contributions and exceptional performance. Pathankot deputy commissioner Harbir Singh and SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh were also recognised for their dedicated efforts in drug prevention and community welfare.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma, DGP Gaurav Yadav, and BSF DIG Sasank Anand.

