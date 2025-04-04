Punjab cabinet tweaks mining policy to reduce sand, gravel prices

Punjab cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to amend the minor mineral policy, paving the way for checking illegal mining and further reducing the price of sand and gravel for the public. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chaired the cabinet meeting at his official residence. (Sourced)

The amendment will also allow the landowners having property containing sand deposits to apply for a mining lease and sell the material in the open market at the government’s notified rates.

A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of the chief minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence.

According to the chief minister’s office spokesperson, the approved amendments in the Punjab Minor Mineral Policy aim to enhance the supply of raw materials in the market, reduce illegal mining and corruption, reduce consumer prices for the public, increase state revenues, and eliminate any potential monopoly in the mining sector.

“The amendment stipulates crusher mining sites (CRMS) thereby enabling crusher owners, who possess land with gravel, to obtain a mining lease. This move is expected to curb the illegal transportation of material from other states and increase the availability of crushed sand and bajri (gravel) in the market, which are essential for development activities in the state,” said finance minister Harpal Cheema while addressing the press conference after the meeting.

He said, similarly, landowner mining sites (LMS) will facilitate the owners to apply for a mining lease and sell the material in the open market at the government’s notified rates.

“Previously, many mining sites remained non-operational due to the lack of consent from landowners, as they were unwilling to allow unknown individuals to mine their land. The introduction of LMS will increase the number of operational mining sites, which will, in turn, boost market supply and state revenue. This move will also prevent monopolies in the mining sector,” said mining minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

He said deputy commissioners have been granted the authority to issue no objection certificates (NOCs) for government and panchayat lands.

“This change will streamline the process and expedite the operationalisation of mining sites on government lands. The royalty on sand has been increased to ₹1.75 per cubic foot with a corresponding pit-head price of ₹7 per cubic foot,” Goyal said.

Cabinet ministers said the royalty on gravel/RBM has been increased to ₹3.15 per cubic foot with a corresponding pit-head price of ₹9 per cubic foot.

50-year-olds can avail of teerth yatra scheme

The cabinet also decided that those who are above 50 years of age can now visit the religious places free of cost under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme’.

The government will bear the entire cost of the journey, including air-conditioned travel, comfortable accommodation, and meals.

A budget of ₹100 crore has been allocated for this scheme, and if necessary, it will be further increased, the government spokesperson said. The registration for yatra will start in the last week of April, and the yatra will begin in May.