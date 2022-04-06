Punjab: Call 1930 to report cyber frauds
In view of the rise in online financial fraud cases in the state, the cyber crime cell of the Punjab Police has launched the toll-free helpline number 1930.
The new number has replaced the existing helpline 155260, which was introduced by the Union home ministry under the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System.
Director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra said that earlier this facility was available on a single hotline between 9 am to 5 pm during working days only, which has now been upgraded and is functioning 24X7 on two hotlines to solve the problem of line engagement while registering a complaint.
“Now, citizens can register complaints regarding cyber financial frauds anytime by dialling 1930,” said the DGP, adding that a well-equipped and trained team of the state cyber crime cell is working round-the-clock to save the hard-earned money of citizens.
ADGP, cyber crime, G Nageswara Rao said that while calling the helpline number, the complainant must provide information, such as bank details of the victim (account number, debit card number), details of the suspected transactions (transaction ID/reference number or bank statement) and details of the suspect/accused (account number/mobile number).
He said that once the complaint has been lodged through this helpline number, a ticket gets escalated to the bank, wallet or merchants concerned. “If the defrauded money is still available, the bank will put it on hold, not allowing the fraudster to withdraw the money. If the defrauded money has moved out to another bank, the ticket will get escalated to the next bank to which the money has moved out. The process will be repeated until the money is saved from reaching the hands of the fraudsters,” he said.
On lodging the complaint, the victim will also receive an acknowledgment number through SMS and will be directed to submit complete details of the fraud on the national cybercrime reporting portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in/) within 24 hours, using that number.
