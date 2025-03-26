Menu Explore
Punjab: Centre okayed 78cr projects to revamp martyrs’ memorials, says Bittu

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 26, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Tuesday that the Centre has approved two projects worth over 78 crore aimed at honuoring the sacrifices of martyrs at Khatkar Kalan and Hussainiwala.

Bittu said the Union tourism ministry will carry out the projects at outlays of 24.99 crore and 53.45 crore at Hussainiwala border and Khatkar Kalan, respectively. (HT Photo)

The Union minister of state for railways said the two projects, ‘Cultural and Heritage Stretch, A Symbol of Peace and Harmony’ at Hussainiwala border and ‘Heritage Street as a Tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh’ at Khatkar Kalan, SBS Nagar, are fitting tributes to the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

He said the Union tourism ministry will carry out the projects at outlays of 24.99 crore and 53.45 crore at Hussainiwala border and Khatkar Kalan, respectively.

