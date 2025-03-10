Punjab: Chandumajra calls for Panthic unity

Senior Akali leader and former Member of Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday called for Panthic unity to uphold the dignity of Sikh institutions. Senior Akali leader and former Member of Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday called for Panthic unity to uphold the dignity of Sikh institutions. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Chandumajra strongly criticised the actions of a faction within the Shiromani Akali Dal following the directive issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on December 2. He said the behaviour exhibited towards the Singh Sahibans has deeply hurt every Sikh devoted to the Panth.

Chandumajra condemned the faction’s outright rejection of Akal Takht’s decision, stating that it has severely damaged the credibility and honour of Sikh institutions. He pointed out that the decision of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) internal committee against the Singh Sahibans, along with Bikram Singh Majithia and his associates’ reaction, poses a challenge to those attempting to project themselves as superior to Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

He said the statements and decisions made by this faction are aimed at undermining Sikh unity. He called for Sikh community to reclaim its institutions from the control of any individual or group.