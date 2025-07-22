Punjab: Check corruption in tehsils, DCs told

In a communication sent to all the deputy commissioners, the revenue department, Punjab, on Monday asked them to take measures to check corruption in the tehsils. In a communication sent to all the deputy commissioners, the revenue department, Punjab, on Monday asked them to take measures to check corruption in the tehsils. (Representational image)

Additional chief secretary (revenue) Anurag Verma in a memo sent to all the DCs in the state wrote, “The government is committed to eliminate corruption in registration of deeds, for which the government has launched an easy registration project in district SAS Nagar, Mohali, and this project is being rolled out all over the state”.

You are asked to immediately hold a meeting with all the deed writers, typists etc. who sit in the tehsils and ask them to bring instances of corruption to your notice, Verma directed the DCs.

The memo further asked the district heads to hold meetings with the property dealers. “All concerned should be cautioned that if anyone asks for money in the name of any officer, stringent action will be initiated”, it adds.

Verma in the memo mentioned that sub-registrars (tehsildars) and joint sub-registrars (naib-tehsildars) should be directed that at the time of registration of each deed, they should ask the executants whether any bribe had been sought from them by anyone.

He adds that they should be made aware that details of all the fee legally payable have been sent to them on WhatsApp and are also available on the pre-docket generated when they uploaded the deed on the NGDRS Portal.

The ACS (revenue) also directed the deputy commissioners that they should daily ring up at least 5% of the people who got the deeds registered and check from them whether anyone had sought bribe from them for registration of their deed.

“In case any instance of corruption comes to your notice, strictest possible action under law should be taken under intimation to this,” the memo concludes.