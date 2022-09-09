Punjab chief secy reviews land acquisition for NHAI projects

Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Thursday said that Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will act as a catalyst for progress and development of the state in coming times.

Chairing a meeting to review the process of land acquisition for National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects, the chief secretary said the state government is committed to completing all projects in a time bound and result oriented manner.

He asked the deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to expedite the process of land acquisition. Janjua, while focusing on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, said the project will give much needed impetus to the trade and commerce in the region and help in realizing the chief minister’s dream to make Punjab a front-ranking state in industrial development.

He asked the departments to secure the interests of the farmers while acquiring the land for various projects. “The farmers should not face any problem while getting the compensation for their land.

While ₹40,000 crore will be spent on various projects, the farmers of state will get ₹15,000 crore as land compensation,” he said. Amritsar-Bathinda, Ludhiana-Bathinda, Mohali-Bathinda and Ludhiana-Ropar, Jalandhar byepass, Amritsar byepass, Mohali byepass and Ludhiana byepass were also discussed. Principal Secretary, PWD, Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary, industry, Dilip Kumar, DGP Gaurav Yadav, Invest Punjab CEO Kamal Kishor Yadav, PWD secretary Malwinder Singh Jaggi and Revenue Secretary Dilraj Singh were among those present.