Punjab civil supplies secy asks Vigilance Bureau to probe 4.7 lakh MT paddy purchase on Diwali

Suspecting foul play in a paddy purchase on Diwali, Punjab government’s food, civil supplies and consumer affairs secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh has asked the Vigilance Bureau to investigate the matter in a letter. Suspecting foul play in a paddy purchase on Diwali, Punjab government’s food, civil supplies and consumer affairs secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh has asked the Vigilance Bureau to investigate the matter in a letter. (HT File Photo)

The official suspects a bogus purchase in the 4.7 lakh metric tonne (MT) paddy procurement.

In the letter addressed to the Vigilance chief director, of which HT has a copy, secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh has requested him to treat this issue as “most urgent”.

The secretary said, “The pattern of arrivals of paddy in the past few days points to serious discrepancies. An unprecedented arrival of 4.7 lakh MT has been booked by market committee officials on the day of Diwali, whereas such an arrival has never been experienced on the festive day since farmers are aware that the staff, labour and arhtiyas are unavailable. This clearly points to an attempt by unscrupulous elements to recycle paddy and book fake purchases.”

He pointed out that a substantial number of mandis had been closed across the state including in the border districts of Sangrur. Ropar, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Muktsar as there were unsubstantiated reports of attempts to get paddy from neighbouring states into Punjab.

“The closure of certain Mandis would have ensured that the remaining mandis were better monitored and such illegal attempts were checked. However, officials of market committees have continued to accept paddy on subsequent days in closed mandis In complete violation of the directions. This matter also requires to be inquired into as it is very likely that the source of paddy in these purchase centres has not originated from Punjab,” he added.

Singh urged Vigilance to investigate the matter and take action against any miller, transporter, labour contractor or government official found attempting to book fake purchases of paddy in the mandi.

“The officials may kindly assess the quantity of paddy lying in the purchase centres immediately which will be sufficient proof of the shortage between the paddy booked in the papers and that which is physically available,” he added.

According to available information, the secretary has also forwarded the mandi-wise data of paddy arrival on Diwali, November 12, as well as the total arrival till date to Vigilance for investigation.

Pertinently, a similar scam had been executed earlier under prior governments.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON